June 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Crores of rupees were being looted through the TASMAC shops and illegal bars under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in the State, said former minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam State treasurer Dindigul C. Srinivasan.

He was addressing a protest demonstration organised by the party against price rise and also seeking removal of V. Senthilbalaji from the State Cabinet, in the presence of former minister Natham R. Viswanathan, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Srinivasan said that lot of unlicenced bars were functioning in the State.

Indian-made Foreign Liquor bottles were available for sale in pettyshops and lanes across the State.

Besides sale of illicit arrack was also going on unabated. “The DMK Government is not bothered about the loss of lives due to illicit arrack,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasan flayed the DMK Government for increase in property tax, electricity charges and road tax which were affecting the common man. The DMK was not bothered to implement its poll promises. He said that no one can stop the AIADMK from coming back to power in Tamil Nadu.

Virudhunagar

AIADMK cadre, led by party district secretaries K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji and Ravichandran, staged demonstration in front of Virudhunagar Collectorate, on Wednesday.

The agitators demanded removal of Mr. Senthilbalaji from the post of Minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Srivilliputtur MLA, E. Manraj, former MLAs, T. R. Inbatamilan, M. S. R. Rajavarman, Ethirkottai Subramanian and M. Chandraprabha, were among those who were present.

