Crop loans to be disbursed

MADURAI

26 November 2021 20:55 IST

Collector S Aneesh Shekhar said that the farmers had received crop loans to the tune of ₹ 110 crore during this year and another ₹150 crore would be available shortly.

Speaking at the grievance meeting here on Friday, he said that it had been planned to disburse crop loans by organising special camps at block levels from Monday onwards and urged the farmers to approach officials.

The State government had made arrangements to sell fertilizer through designated dealers and PACBs.

He said that the discharge was heavy in the Vaigai. Hence, he urged the farmers and the public to ensure that cattle and milch animals were safe. When farmers voiced concern about the need to drain water in standing crops, he directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps. With copious water flowing into tanks, there would not be any problem in release of water for irrigation.

While the farmers said that there was huge crop loss due to the rainfall, officials maintained that the loss could be only to an extent of less than 50 hectares.

As there was a drop in arrival of tomatoes last week, the price crossed ₹ 100 a kg. The government stepped in and procured tomatoes from other States to bring down the rate.

The Horticulture Department selected women and gave push-carts to sell tomatoes at a price fixed by the officials on a daily basis. “We will fix it at ₹ 50 or even less depending on the arrival...” an officer said and added that tomatoes were being sold at ₹ 70 a kg in private retail stores.

The Collector handed over the push-carts to the beneficiaries at the grievance meeting.