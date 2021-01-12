Crops cultivated on 1.72 lakh hectare

THOOTHUKUDI

12 January 2021 19:50 IST

As against average area of 1.37 lakh hectares

With all systemised water bodies brimming and rain-fed tanks have water for about 60% of their maximum capacity, crops have been cultivated on 1.72 lakh hectare in the district.

According to S.I. Mohideen, Joint Director of Agriculture, the district had received 444.42 mm of rainfall till December last against its annual average rainfall of 429.44 mm. Consequently, all rain-fed water bodies have 60% of water on an average.

At the same time, Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams are overflowing to trigger flood in the Tamirabharani, which is feeding all system tanks in the district. In other words, all system and rain-fed tanks of the district are full.

Advertising

Advertising

Buoyed by this favourable trend, farmers have cultivated paddy on 14,000 ha so far even as preparations are on to cultivate foodgrain on another 5,000 ha to surpass this year’s target of 17,000 ha. Since northern parts of the district, known for rain-fed crops, experienced good rainfall since November, greengram and blackgram have been raised on 78,500 hectares and maize, corn, pearl millet etc. cultivated on 69,000 hectares. Of this, corn has been cultivated on 47,000 hectares which stood at 33,000 ha last year. Moreover, cotton (5,300 hectare) and oilseeds (3,000 hectares) have been cultivated on more area this year.

“The district, which would see farming operations on 1.37 lakh hectares on an average every year, has exceeded it to touch 1,72,442 hectares this year. More importantly, farmers have insured their crops cultivated on 1,40,248 hectares,” Mr. Mohideen said.

When asked about the crop damage caused by cyclone Burevi-induced rain, he said 516 farmers had lost crops cultivated on 510 hectares and compensation to the tune of ₹ 55.51 lakh had been sought from the government. In the first phase, ₹ 44.67 lakh had been released to be given to 466 farmers.

The Joint Director said the district had adequate quantity of chemical fertilizers including urea (4,500 tonnes), DAP (1,750 tonnes), potash (1,300 tonnes) and complex (2,700 tonnes) at various points considering the increased area of cultivation.