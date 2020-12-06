Crop insurance target exceeded

Virudhunagar

06 December 2020 19:28 IST

The crop insurance target under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme has been exceeded in this district in the wake of fall armyworm attack on maize crop and threat of cyclone Burevi.

Farmers have paid the premium for 41,734 hectares (ha) as against the target of 37,180 hectares (ha) of crops.

“Though there is more awareness of benefits of crop insurance scheme, the fall armyworm attack on maize has helped a lot,” said a senior official of the Agriculture Department. As against 13,828 ha of maize to be covered, 19,804.50 ha has been brought under the purview of the insurance scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, achievement of insurance for other crops (other than maize and paddy) too has exceeded the target; while the target was 19,852 ha, the coverage till date stands at 12,251.34 ha. But the coverage under the scheme for paddy was 9,768.76 ha as against the target of 12,500 ha till date.

This increased coverage has happened though the notification for crop insurance was releaased towards the end of October as against the normal practice of releasing it at around September 15. The delay was attributed to identifying the insurance company, an official said.

If a crop is insured, the farmers would get compensation based on loss of yield. “The rules have been changed and the yield loss is now calculated at village level,” the official said. The maximum insured amount would be credited into the accounts of farmers in case of total loss. Though farmers are entitled to get compensation over and above the insured amount in case of crop loss due to natural calamity like rain or storm, officials want the farmers to play it safe and go for registration under insurance scheme.

“Officially, there is no loss of crop till date due to natural calamity in Virudhunagar district. Farmers can be compensated only through crop insurance scheme in case of loss due to other factors,” he added.

The district administration has made arrangements to pay crop insurance premium at common service centres, cooperative societies and banks. Revenue officials have been asked to help farmers get all documents required for registration at the earliest.

December 21 is the last date to pay premium for maize, sorghum, cumbu, ragi, toor dhal and cotton; January 20, 2021 for sunflower and groundnut; January 31 for sesame and March 16, 2021 for paddy .