Pepper and plantain crops damaged

09 August 2020 22:21 IST

Gutsy winds, which lasted for about an hour four days ago, destroyed a huge extent of pepper, plantain and other horticulture crops at Kottakudi here.

Collector M Pallavi Baldev visited the village and interacted with farmers. Farmers said that wind had uprooted plants and crops at Salaparai, Muduvakudi and Muttam villages near Kottakudi.

The officials said that a survey had begun in Gudalur, Cumbum, Thevaram and Pannaipuram where the damage was said to be heavy. The district administration formed teams comprising officials from revenue and agriculture departments for inspection. On receipt of reports, they would be sent to the government for compensation.

A group of women representing a self-help-group in the village said banks were exerting pressure to repay EMIs. Bank representatives were sending reminders and insisting on repayment. The Collector assured to take it up with the bank concerned and sort it out by giving them ample time as announced by the government.

Ms. Pallavi Baldev, who found a few dwellings built on banks of river, instructed the Tahsildar to ensure that they were evicted. They were asked to move away in 15 days and she assured them of alternative dwelling in safe locations as per their eligibility. A few shops, which were found open on Sunday at Kurangani, were advised to shut shops. A fever camp was under way in the village.