Crop loan: Pledged jewels returned

Mayor R. Mahesh handing over jewels to a beneficiary in Nagercoil on Tuesday.

NAGERCOIL

Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh handed over gold ornaments worth ₹ 93 lakh pledged in the Agastheeswaram Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank as part of the State Government’s decision to waive the crop loans availed by pledging gold ornaments below 5 sovereigns.

As many as 308 borrowers received their pledged gold ornaments from Mr. Mahesh in a function organized at Chettikulam on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor Mary Princy Latha, president of Agastheeswaram Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank Duraisamy and other officials were present.