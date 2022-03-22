Crop loan: Pledged jewels returned
NAGERCOIL
Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh handed over gold ornaments worth ₹ 93 lakh pledged in the Agastheeswaram Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank as part of the State Government’s decision to waive the crop loans availed by pledging gold ornaments below 5 sovereigns.
As many as 308 borrowers received their pledged gold ornaments from Mr. Mahesh in a function organized at Chettikulam on Tuesday.
Deputy Mayor Mary Princy Latha, president of Agastheeswaram Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank Duraisamy and other officials were present.
