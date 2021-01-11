Farmers seek compensation for loss of rain-fed crop

THOOTHUKUDI

11 January 2021 21:27 IST

Even as the district struggles to cope up with the continuing showers, farmers in northern parts who cultivated rain-fed crops have suffered extensive damage and seek compensation.

A group from O. Duraisamypuram, Chokkalingapuram, A. Kandasamypuram, Thoppampatti, Kalkumi and Aatrankarai, all under Vilaathikulam taluk, arrived at the collectorate on Monday with the damaged crop, said rain at the beginning of monsoon was beneficial for rain-fed crops such as black gram, green gram, maize, corn, chilli, onion and pearl millet. Even as the crops grew well on over 800 hectares, the continuing wet spell played spoilsport.

“The continuous rain led to stagnation of water in fields and rotting of the crop, which affected growers, mostly small and marginal ones. Hence, the Collector should order survey of the affected farms at Vilaathikulam taluk,” said T. Raghuraman, vice-president of Aatrankarani village panchayat, who led the petitioners.

Members of Students’ Federation of India submitted a petition seeking distribution of free laptops to Plus Two students of 2017-2018 batch. Moreover, steps should be taken to reopen schools and colleges along with bus passes for 2020-2021.

A group of villagers from Sankaraperi near Kadambur submitted a petition seeking formation of a road adjacent to a railway track to reach Kadambur as the existing one filled with potholes was unmotorable. The existing underpass could not be used to due to stagnant rainwater.

Farmers from Kuthiraikulam near Kamanickenpatti under Kayathar taluk and Kurumalai areas submitted petitions separately seeking crop loss insurance benefits for black gram, green gram, corn, maize and pearl millet even though they paid premium for 2019-2020.