Critical surgery performed

MADURAI

20 September 2020 18:12 IST

A team of doctors from Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Centre treated a 36-year-old COVID-19 positive patient who was seven months pregnant but lost her child in her womb a week ago.

Consultant and emergency physician N. Uwaraja, who initially handled the case, said the woman was a doctor herself. “After she lost movement in her womb, she was referred to the hospital and was immediately treated for COVID-19. Since her platelet count was very low, a high risk surgery had to be performed to remove the deceased foetus to save the mother,” he said.

A C-Section surgery lasting an hour was performed by a team of doctors led by Kavitha Gandhi and critical care physician Varun Ramamoorthy. “The patient is recovering. We have given her a psychiatric opinion because of the loss. Since she being a doctor, she could understand the problem well. The surgery proved to be a challenge as it was performed despite a drop in the platelet count,” he said.