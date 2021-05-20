‘Criminal jurisprudence is for reforming an offender’

“Criminal jurisprudence is aimed at reforming an offender,” the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed while directing the Superintendent of Police of Thoothukudi district to remove the name of a petitioner from the record of history sheet.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Ahamed Al Ameen of Thoothukudi, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary. He said that he was not involved in any criminal case and was leading a peaceful life since 2007. However, a history sheet that was opened in 2007 was renewed periodically. The State submitted that the petitioner was a habitual offender and was associated with fundamentalist Imam Ali who was killed in a police encounter. So surveillance was necessary, the State said.

It was brought to the notice of the court that the history sheet expired in 2018. It could not be ascertained as to whether it was extended or not. There was absence of clear instructions or record in this regard.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed that the main allegation against the petitioner was that he had been associated with Iman Ali. But the Iman Ali saga was long over. The petitioner was leading a peaceful life and was a functionary of a political party.

It was also seen that he had not been involved in any criminal activities for almost 14 years. It was highly unbelievable that he was still carrying the legacy of criminality left by Iman Ali, the judge observed, adding continuing the history sheet would amount to abusing the process of law.

The court directed the Superintendent of Police to remove the petitioner’s name from the record of the history sheet on the police file within a month. The petition was disposed of accordingly.