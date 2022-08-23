‘Crimes against women on downtrend’

Better awareness being created by official machinery, voluntary organisations: Women’s panel chairperson

Better awareness being created by official machinery, voluntary organisations: Women’s panel chairperson

Crimes against women and children in Tamil Nadu were on a declining trend, thanks to the awareness being created by official machinery and voluntary organisations, said Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women A.S. Kumari.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a review meeting held at the Collectorate, with Collector V. Vishnu in chair, Ms. Kumari said the Commission was getting more number of petitions or complaints from women victims and on child marriage. Women, in search of remedy and justice, were speaking about the injustice being meted out to them by their family members, husbands or in-laws by taking up the issues with appropriate authorities and even with the Commission.

The awareness programmes being conducted at schools for preventing child marriages had yielded result as the Commission, revenue and social welfare department officials and police were getting complaints either from the victims or their friends seeking timely action.

Ms. Kumari lauded the efforts being taken by Tirunelveli district administration in curbing crimes against women and assuaging the victims’ trauma by establishing a ‘One-Stop Centre’ where they were being given psychiatric counselling, legal assistance, medical treatment and even shelter, if they had been isolated by their families. The ‘One-Stop Centre’, which had helped 1,000 women in the past one year, should be replicated in all other districts, she stressed.

She also appreciated Mr. Vishnu for introducing ‘Thai Care’ online intervention for curbing maternal deaths by monitoring pregnant women right from the first check-up to delivery by ensuring proper diet and medication based on regular check-ups. The follow-up action being taken through this system had also ensured the health of the newborns.

Ms. Kumari said internal inquiry committees should be created in all government and private offices where 10 or more women were working. The women working in textile and jewellery showrooms should be allowed to sit at least for 30 minutes every morning and evening.

“The Commission will urge the State government to issue a Government Order in this connection,” she said.

She appealed to the women facing harassment, physical and sexual abuse to contact the officials through 181 and prevent child abuse by informing 1098.

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, District Revenue Officer (Disciplinary Proceedings) M. Suganya and District Social Welfare Officer Dhanalakshmi were present in the review meeting.