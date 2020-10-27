‘Crimes against women have risen under BJP govt.’

AICC general secretary says the downtrodden and women were the worst-hit

Crimes against women, especially Dalit women, had risen under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sanjay Dutt here on Tuesday.

He was addressing the mediapersons on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting with AICC cadre for the 2021 Assembly elections. Mr. Dutt said that the downtrodden and the women were the worst-affected under the BJP government.

The enactment of farm Acts was against the interests of the farmers. “Although the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister identifies himself as a farmer, he failed to raise objections to the the Bills that were against the interests of the farmers,” he added.

The Union government did not understand the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic and failed to take measures to contain its spread, said Mr. Dutt. “Although former Congress president Rahul Gandhi suggested some steps that the government must take to contain the pandemic to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government failed to act upon them,” he said.

The BJP government was against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Dutt started a signature campaign in Madurai against the passage of the farm Acts. Party’s Madurai district president V. Karthikeyan also participated.