Crimes against children can be prevented only when society wakes up to issues, says AIDWA

Crimes against children can be prevented only when the entire society came together to fight it tooth and nail as organisations such as AlDWA alone cannot do much, said All India Democratic Women’s Association national vice-president U. Vasuki here on Tuesday.

She is in Dindigul to attend a two-day State executive committee meeting. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the first step should be to educate and create awareness among the children and women about laws and their rights. The violators, irrespective of caste, creed and positions, should not be spared or let to roam scot free. To achieve this, there has to be a voluntary assembly of people and unanimity should be visible.

The government and the police would also be under pressure to act and not remain mute spectators. The victims should not be exposed at all under any circumstances and the punishment should be severe which alone would bring about a new meaning to their lives, Ms. Vasuki said.

Former MLA and senior CPI(M) leader Balabharathi said that the roles played by the AIDWA were many. In several instances, the members had saved the victims and also brought the accused to the light. The agitations and demonstrations should not be seen as done by some group of womenfolk. “We are coming to the streets in public interest. More people should join in the stir and make it a people’s movement,” she said.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK and the BJP, she said that both the parties were determined to confuse and mislead people.

The Kallakurichi hooch incident cannot be forgiven and persons behind the tragedy should be awarded severe punishment as per law. There were some black sheep in the police department. Hence, the AIDWA should play a major role which would stop womenfolk from turning widows and children can also be given protection.

The members took out a rally to mark the State executive committee meeting.