Madurai

Three held for chain snatching

The police have busted a chain snatching gang involved in many cases.

A special team arrested N. Pandiarajan, 35, of Thanakkankulam, S. Stephen Varghese, 38, of Kannannendal and K. Kottai Eswari, a lawyer.

The police have so far recovered 14 sovereigns of gold, two motorbikes and nine mobile phones. Pandiarajan, who has been a history-sheeter with Tirupparankundram police station, was an autorickshaw driver. The team arrested them in connection with a robbery case reported in Tirupparankundram on August 19. R. Bharathiraja, badminton coach, was waylaid while he was riding a motorbike by two persons, who robbed a gold chain, a ring and ₹18,000 at knife point. All the three were sent to judicial custody.

