Crime rate gone up, law and order has collapsed, says AIADMK leader Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami displays audio-visuals of controversial statements made by ruling DMK leaders, while addressing a public meeting in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Crime rate in Tamil Nadu has increased alarmingly and law and order has collapsed under the DMK-led State government, charged AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting in Madurai, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was a puppet at the hands of a few. For Mr. Stalin, family is more important than the people. Mr. Stalin was announcing memorial for his father, late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, and also establishing a library in his father’s name in Madurai. What new schemes has he introduced for the welfare of the public.

He has stopped the welfare schemes introduced and implemented by the AIADMK. Taking a dig at Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, he said that Mr. Thiaga Rajan thinks that only he knows everything.

He pointed out that the AIADMK-led government from 2011 to 2021 under the leadership of former AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa and subsequently under his leadership had introduced several schemes and infrastructure projects.

The DMK government is cutting ribbons, pasting stickers and inaugurating projects and taking credit for what were launched by the AIADMK. People are upset that they have voted DMK to power. Even some DMK functionaries have admitted the same, he said.

For Madurai, the AIADMK had launched World Tamil Sangam, drinking water project, upgradation of Government Rajaji Hospital, Mattuthavani Omni bus stand, Vaigai development project, road development, colleges among other projects.

It was because of the AIADMK’s efforts that the water level was raised at Mullaperiyar dam. This benefited the farmers and people of the southern districts. People were waiting to vote the AIADMK back to power, Mr. Palaniswami said.