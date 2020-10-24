Crime rate against weaker sections in TN has risen: AICC leader

Tirunelveli

24 October 2020 21:58 IST

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the weaker sections in many districts of Tamil Nadu were attacked, said All India Congress Committee secretary Sunil Dutt here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the poor handling of the pandemic by the Central government had claimed many lives. When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned about the virus spread and urged the BJP led government to take precautions, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi neglected, he charged.

Advertising

Advertising

Utilising the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scheduled Castes were targeted and exploited. It was unfortunate that the AIADMK government had not taken an iron hand against the attackers.

The Bihar election rallies were an indication that people wanted a change. The meetings of the Congress showed that the alliance would win hands down. This will be a beginning and soon, the Congress would be in power in all the poll-bound States.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Mr. Dutt went on to say that all the institutions built by the Congress in the past had been sold by the BJP now. No where in the globe well performing public sector undertakings would be sold. The BJP was keen to promote and protect their own "friends"in the corporate world, the Congress leader charged and hence they were "selling" even the airports.

Criticising the BJP government for the plight of a rape victim in Hathras village, Uttar Pradesh, he said that the BJP's slogan should be read as "save girl child and women from the BJP leaders...." he lamented and said that the Dalit girl was deprived of even a decent last rites.

The people were baffled over the rising prices of essential commodities. Asked to comment on the price rise of onion, he said, even the Prime Minister may be unaware about the rise on prices of onions in the coming days. It was looking upward and may touch the price of yellow metal.

The people have started questioning the BJP leaders on the promise made by them in 2019 to bring back the absconders, who had cheated the public sector banks and took shelter abroad after swindling crores of rupees.

He lauded the district Congress presidents and functionaries for reaching out to the needy people in the State during the pandemic. He also recalled the yeomen services rendered by late H. Vasantha Kumar in Kanniyakumari. The Congress high command would decide on the candidate at the appropriate time, he replied.

Former minister Dhanushkodi Athithan, Congress functionaries Ramasubbu, Ruby Manoharan were among others who were present.