Cries for help on social media go unheeded

Madurai

24 May 2020

They failed to evoke response from district administration

It is 61 days since lockdown was clamped across the country and pleas for help continue to swarm prominent social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

The ‘help wanted’ and ‘urgent’ messages are being posted by a wide cross section of people: children attempting to send goods to aged parents, north Indian migrants stuck in Madurai and natives looking to come back to their hometown in Tamil Nadu. Some of the pleas carrying the hashtag #MaduraiHelp evoked response from volunteer groups, but they met with deafening silence from officials.

Interestingly, the Madurai district administration’s twitter handle was last active in August 2019.

A resident of Ranchi, Chandan Kumar Rajput, who studies in Madurai, created a profile on twitter in order to reach local officials. When he first began tweeting, he tagged senior leaders from the Central government and officials from Jharkhand to draw attention. “I lost my job and a family member in Ranchi was sick. I was desperately wanting to go back home,” he said.

In the end, he went home after establishing contact with another set of workers from Ranchi, who were heading back in buses. “I managed to procure a pass and left in a private bus. A train journey would have been better, but I am home. I have nothing to complain about,” he added.

A. Rajan, another resident who posted that his aged parents were in need of urgent water cans, said kind people on the internet reached out to him and extended help. The volunteers continued to check on them till date. “Help poured out on facebook, but I had first tagged the Collector.”

Vinoth Durai, a blue cross volunteer from Chennai, said he received authentic information about a puppy litter that was in need of help. “Although I attempted to reach local networks there, nothing helped. On social media, the issue was widely shared. Some people came forward to adopt the puppies. Others to foster. However, the blue cross handle of Madurai did not acknowledge the issue,” he said.

Collector T. G. Vinay said they had only recently begun surveying requests on facebook. “We have also been viewing some requests on twitter. Most of it is unfortunately duplication as we get these requests directly to the control room.”

He added that they would step up checking twitter.