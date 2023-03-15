ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket coaching in Super Kings Academy in Tirunelveli from next month

March 15, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged between 6 and 23 will start at Super Kings Academy at the ICL Sankar Nagar Cricket Ground from April.

Ahead of regular coaching sessions, aspiring students can attend the counseling sessions on March 18 and 19 and get more information from 96779 24249 or by visiting www.superkingsacademy.com.

 Former India pacer Lakshmipathi Balaji, who visited the Super Kings Academy on Wednesday, spoke at length about the importance of taking cricket to all districts.  “When I started my career, cricketing facilities were available only in metro cities such as Chennai and I used to think that such facilities should be made accessible to the young talents even in remote corners of Tamil Nadu. Now, it has become a reality with Super Kings Academy’s effort. Youngsters can hone their skills by optimally using these wonderful facilities,” Mr. Balaji said.

 Citing the illustrious career of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he said the swashbuckling and entertaining cricketer, who came from Ranchi, not a well-developed city like many other Indian metro cities, made indelible mark in the international cricket map.

 “In those days cricketers used to come from places such as Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi or Bengaluru. It is not the case today. Many people come from tiny villages and small towns and prove their mettle on bigger stages. Many people are getting opportunities. So, this has been possible because of the enviable contributions of MSD in international arena. Of course, his influence in Indian cricket and cricket lovers is enormous,” Mr. Balaji said.

 Louis Mariano, Operations Head of Super Kings Academy, K. Saravanamuthu, Plant Head of India Cements (Sankar Nagar), and S. Ramkumar, secretary of Tirunelveli District Cricket Association, were present.

After Chennai and Salem, Super Kings Academy is all set to be launched in Tiruchi, Hosur and Tirunelveli this summer.

The Super Kings Academy in Tirunelveli has 12 pitches - 5 turf, 4 matting and 3 astroturf and floodlights to enable the players practise at night.

