Credit plan for Tirunelveli pegged at ₹6,248.09 crore

The Potential-linked Credit Plan released for the district by Collector V. Vishnu on Monday for the year 2021-22 envisages credit flow of ₹6,248.09 crore for agriculture, service and industries sectors.
Of this, agriculture, the predominant vocation of Tirunelveli, takes the lion’s share of ₹2,786.63 crore while the agro-allied and food processing industries collectively got ₹1,600.56 crore.
The proposal envisages sanctioning of loans to the extent of ₹542.15 crore for the industries sector, which is witnessing a stunted growth despite having immense potential with land, quality power, water and cheap but qualified and skilled workforce in the district.
Other important features of the proposals are: education loan to be given to the students during this period is ₹234.75 crore, and housing loan is ₹256.32 crore.
Mr. Vishnu, while releasing the proposal, appealed to the bankers to achieve the targets by giving loans to qualified applicants so as to achieve the target of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.
District Revenue Officer A. Perumal, Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian, Lead District Manager Saravanan and Regional Manager of NABARD Saleema were present.
