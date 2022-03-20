CREDAI valedictory function held

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy speaks at the valedictory function of CREDAI Fairpro 2022 in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

“Every potential resources should be tapped to transform Madurai into a flourishing city in all aspects,” said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law while speaking at the valedictory function of ‘CREDAI Fairpro 2022’, a property show, organised by Madurai Chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), on Gandhi Museum premises on Sunday.

He also added that the government will extend its support to the builders community.

“Our builders banked more than ten on the spot bookings during the fair and we are very happy with the huge reception,” said R. Ilankovan, CREDAI TamilNadu president elect.

The three-day fair had a footfall of about 4,000 people. Around fifty builders from the city showcased around 100 properties in 30 stalls.