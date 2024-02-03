CREDAI optimistic of firm support from T.N. Housing Ministry and CMDA authorities

February 03, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The housing sector in Tamil Nadu is set for a major boost as the Tamil Nadu government would soon examine the requests from the industry, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusami.

He was speaking at a two-day conclave in Chennai organised by the CREDAI.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday by the CREDAI, the minister had said that the government was committed to giving the maximum support to the housing sector.

“We are looking into the proposals received from the industry seeking certain relaxation on building height, approvals and FSI et al. After due deliberations, the government would spell out its stand soon. This, the Minister said, would give a big boost to the sector.

The theme of the two-day conference was conservatism to cosmopolitanism.

In his address, HR&CE and CMDA Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said the request for single window clearance was on the cards. He said that reclassification of lands had increased by 300% based on plan approvals. Between, 2021-23, the approvals granted for NHRB had increased from 426 to 605, he added.

The Minister assured that the time taken for issuing approval for building plans can be reduced further, provided the applicants submitted all relevant documents on time.

The CREDAI Tamil Nadu President R. Illankovan said that the government should streamline and regulate the procedures so that the number of approvals was cleared faster by the DTCP authorities.

This would be a big motivation to the industry. He also wanted the DTCP to give a revised master plan as the current ones were outdated in many ways.

The CREDAI (national) vice-president south zone Sridharan said that Tamil Nadu has been growing in all trends and is at the forefront in this transformation. Our state had been an icon of innovation and progress setting benchmarks for others to follow, the release added.

