CREDAI Fairpro from March 18

With 100 properties from more than 50 builders on exhibit, a property show, CREDAI Fairpro 2022, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India will be held on the Gandhi Museum premises in Madurai from March 18 to 20.

The chairman of CREDAI Fairpro 2022, Radha Krishnan, said that the fair will exhibit individual houses, villas, flats - aa priced between ₹24 lakh and ₹3 crore.

The secretary of CREDAI, Madurai, Muthu Vijayan said that the public would have a lot of choices in different ranges to pick from more than 30 stalls. CREDAI has tied up with banks who have agreed to give special rates, special offers, and processing fee waiver at the exhibition.

Talking to the press, he said, “This is the best time to invest in properties as banks are charging only a never before 5.6% interest.”

The exhibition will also facilitate immediate property visits from the venue. The same projects will be on sale with rates increased by 15 to 20% after the fair, he said.