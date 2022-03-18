CREDAI Fairpro 2022 begins in Madurai

Builders explain their projects to visitors at CREDAI Fairpro 2022 in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A property show, ‘CREDAI Fairpro 2022’, organised by Madurai Chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), was inaugurated on Gandhi Museum premises on Friday.

Fifty builders from the city showcase around 100 properties in 30 stalls in the three-day fair, which was inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner K.P.Karthikeyan.

CREDAI TamilNadu president elect R. Ilankovan said, “We are happy with the reception from the people in Madurai, as we had a footfall of more than 400 on the first day, which will multiply in the weekend.” They expected around 5,000 people to visit the expo as the market was slowly getting back on its feet, he added.

The builders received a lot of enquiries about properties that had a budget of ₹40 lakh. “We have a lot of options to choose from and compare under one roof,” said Manonmani, a first-time participant.

P. Vasanth, who is likely to book a property, said, “The fair houses a lot of known builders and quite a few new ones too. We also have the option of availing ourselves of bank loans on the spot, which is an advantage.”

The fair exhibits individual houses, villas and flats in prices ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹3 crore. As much as 60% of the properties showcased are in city limits and the remaining in suburban areas.

The stalls also exhibit construction materials and interior design items.