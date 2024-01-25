ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI fair in Madurai from today

January 25, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) will conduct the annual Fair-Pro 2024 at the Tamukkam Convention Centre in Madurai for three days from January 26, 2024.

The State CREDAI president, R Illankovan, told reporters here on Thursday that CREDAI members, who have not only earned goodwill among the public but also followed the norms and guidelines laid out by the government, would showcase their new projects at the three-day exhibition.

CREDAI Madurai president S.R. Muthuvijayan said that of the 40 members in their chapter, about 30 of them would display their ongoing and new projects in the Fair-Pro. The builders and land promoters would offer fabulous discounts and offers to those who booked at the exhibition.

Bankers would be present to give in-principle sanction for loans to buy houses or plots.

The fair will feature residential apartments costing ₹15 lakh to ₹3 crore. Housing plots would also be available.

The CREDAI members would stick to the norms and guidelines laid by the government and RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority, 2016).

Entry is free and the fair would be open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., the organisers said.

CONNECT WITH US