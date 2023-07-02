CREDAI appeals to T.N. CM to resolve crushers’ association demands; it is affecting building sector

July 02, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should immediately intervene and resolve the demands of the crushers’ association in the State due to which building materials such as M-Sand and among others had been suspended, said Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) T.N. President R. Ilankovan has said.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, he said that construction industry, which was facing tough time due to various factors, had now come to a sudden halt due to the ongoing strike by the crushers’ association with the Mines department officials. The building industry depended on the crushers’ for supply of M-Sand, P-Sand and among other aggregates.

As a sequel, migrant workers’ who are employed intensely in the building industry are idle on the one hand and on the other side, the builders are apprehensive that they may not be in a position to hand over the buildings to its clients on time. With no work, the workers on the sites have not been getting wages properly.

Further, from the consumers point of view, the delay in handing over of their dwellings may result in additional burden on interest on the home loans. Time is the essence of building agreements. Hence, the T.N. government should convene a meeting at once between the crushers’ association representatives and the Mines department officials and resolve the issues without any further delay.

The building industry has also urged the T.N. Stone Quarry and Crushers’ Association to come back to work at the earliest as prices have already started escalating due to shortage of supplies in the markets, Mr. Ilankovan said.