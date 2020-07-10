‘Create separate ward for differently abled persons’

Activists and parents of differently abled persons say separate wards with facilities that meet the needs of visually challenged, differently abled and physically challenged must be created in Madurai for those who test positive for COVID-19.

A Government Rajaji Hospital source said a 33-year-old man with cerebral palsy was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. “We are treating him like any other patient but he needs an attendant by his side all the time. We have given the attendant a pass, advised all COVID-19 safety measures. With the numbers going up, we might start a designated ward for them,” he says.

For S. Malaisamy, the patient’s father, the very thought of contracting COVID-19 was haunting. “Ever since my friend and his mother tested positive, it has been constantly running on the back of my mind. What if I or my son test positive too? Volunteers who know how to handle differently abled people understand that our children cannot sit in one place. I can only hope and pray that we don’t get it,” he says.

General secretary of Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently Abled Persons Federation S. Raja says it is essential to create at least a few separate and clean toilets for them. They also require beds with height customisation. “We have been seeing videos that are making the rounds on social media and are appalled by the hygiene standards. How can we possibly use the same thing as most of us need toilets specific to our disabilities,” he says.

M. S. Chellamuthu Trust founder C. Ramasubramanian says the right way is to provide them fully monitored home isolation with a team that understands their needs. “In case the infection takes a serious turn, the GRH team must take over the care,” he says.

Currently there is no separate facility at the GRH but treatment coordinator of COVID-19 Speciality Hospital K. Senthil says it will be created on need-based basis.