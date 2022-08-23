‘Create one more zone in Tirunelveli Corporation’

Members of Rahmath Nagar welfare association came to Tirunelveli Corporation to submit a petition during the grievance day meeting on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

TIRUNELVELI

With the number of families settling down on the outskirts of Palayamkottai is steadily increasing, the confederation of residents’ welfare associations has urged the corporation to create one more zone with Perumalpuram as its headquarters in addition to the existing four zones for better administration.

Submitting the petition in this connection to Mayor P.M. Sarvanan and Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy during the grievance meet on Tuesday, president of the confederation Samy Nallaperumal, a retired government servant, said the corporation should have one more zone as the outskirts of the city, especially fringes of Palayamkottai was growing steadily.

Since the residents of these regions were encountering a range of issues like road, streetlight, drinking water supply, the corporation should create one more zone to address their problems.

Besides deploying adequate garbage collection vehicles in the extension areas of Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones, the roads dug for laying pipes for underground drainage and drinking water pipes should be closed properly to avert accidents.

The confederation urged the corporation to clear the confusion caused by “erratic delimitation” that had resulted in overlapping of wards in small areas.

Corporation councilors Sangeetha of ward 41 and Muthu Subramanian of ward 55 accompanied Mr. Nallaperumal and others.

Members of Maharaja Nagar Saiva Vellaala Sangam submitted a petition urging the corporation to repair the cremation beds and sheds of ‘Shantivan Cremation Ground’ in V.M. Chathram being used by the residents of KTC Nagar, V.M. Chathram, Maharaja Nagar, Saranya Ngaar, Srinivasa Nagar, TVS Nagar, Vasantham Colony, Jayanthipuram, Kalnyani Nagar, Ponmani Colony and Velavar Colony.

Office-bearers of Tirunelvel City Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu submitted a petition to remove the wild growth behind Shenbhagam Pillai Rettai Street, South Mount Road and Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School.

While a group of residents from ward 35 submitted a petition seeking sufficient supply of drinking water to Anna Nagar area, another group of people from Melapalayam area urged the officials to complete at the earliest the sluggishly progressing drainage channel work in Ambedkar Street in Mela Karungulam.