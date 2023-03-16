ADVERTISEMENT

‘Create new department for welfare of farm labourers’

March 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Urging the State and the Central Governments to create a new department to take care of farm labourers and give monthly pension of ₹3,000 to all farmhands who are 58-years and above, members of the All India Farmhands Association staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

 Led by M.S. Muthu, district president of the association, they raised slogans in front of the Collectorate to highlight their demands. They said all farmhands should be given free house sites and monthly pension on attaining the age of 58. Since agriculture was the predominant profession in the country, the governments should create a separate department for taking care of farm labourers.

 Besides increasing the number of working days of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from 100 to 200 days, the wages under the scheme should be hiked to ₹600 a day.

 The protestors submitted a petition containing their demands to District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan.

