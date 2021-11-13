‘Create more awareness of legal aid services’

Madurai

Emphasising the need to create more awareness among the public of the legal aid services, Madras High Court Judge Justice K. Murali Shankar said that the awareness would help people in the grievance redressal and also enable more disposal of cases.

Justice Murali Shankar was speaking at the Mega Legal Services Camp held on Saturday at the Sri Aurobindo Mira School. The Legal Services Authorities were constituted to provide legal aid to the needy people. The people should be made aware of the legal aid services, he said.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that awareness was less among the common man. People were suffering because they were not aware of the remedy. The success of the legal aid services was through creating more awareness among the common man, he said.

There were various schemes and services for the benefit of the people. The petitioners who approach government departments for grievance redressal should be treated with proper care by the officials concerned, he said.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha suggested the use of the internet for creating awareness and also for grievance redressal. Chief Judicial Magistrate D. Jeyakumari Jemi Rathna said that the event aimed at helping the people understand the legal aid services.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan and C. Chandran of the Aurobindo Mira School spoke about the importance of the legal aid camp. Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai welcomed the gathering and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority V. Deepa proposed a vote of thanks.

Over 1,500 petitions received from the public and forwarded to various government departments for grievance redressal were settled. Over 30 stalls were installed at the venue to create awareness among the public. Similar Mega Legal Services camps were organised by District Legal Services Authorities in the southern districts.