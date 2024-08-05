Create Melapalayam taluk, TNTJ urges government

The State government should create a new taluk within Tirunelveli Corporation limits with Melapalayam as its headquarters, the Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath has said.

In a petition to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday, TNTJ district secretary Ansari said people of Melapalayam, Keezha Veeraraghavapuram, and 18 other villages, all housing more than 2 lakh population, have to travel to Palayamkottai for getting a range of certificates being issued by the Revenue Department, for patta transfer, to get a ration card and so on.

Since the applicants have to wait for several weeks to get these services done due to huge number of applications submitted every day, the government should carve out Melapalayam taluk from Palayamkottai taluk and Tirunelveli taluk for ensuring speedy service to the public, the petitioner said.

