Create clean, green, pollution-free Kanniyakumari, Collector appeals to residents

April 15, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari district collector P.N. Sridhar is inaugurating the cleaning drive on the old hourbour beach at Colachel on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar inaugurated mass cleaning operation in the Colachel Fishing Harbour and its surroundings on Saturday.

Inaugurating the operation Mr. Sridhar said the district administration was keen on increasing the district’s green cover by planting tree saplings in unused spots and also in places where the trees were uprooted by cyclone Ochhi in 2017. Moreover, waterbodies were being cleaned by removing the non-degradable waste dumped in the tanks, lakes and irrigation channels and desilted. Non-degradable plastic waste are being collected during this drive and be destroyed.

“This drive will be a continuous process with the participation of the local bodies, volunteers, public and the private organisations. The garbage being collected during this exercise will be safely handled. The degradable waste will be converted into manure to be given back to the public to nourish the soil. My appeal to every citizen of Kanniyakumari district is to transform this region into garbage-free, pollution-free, greenish and scenic area so as to attract more number of tourists,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Tahsildar of Kalkulam Kannan had mobilised huge number of students from colleges, volunteers and sanitary workers from local bodies to participate in the cleaning drive. Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, H.R. Koushik and Colachel Municipality Commissioner Vijayakumar were present.

