Create awareness among devotees to obtain licence for offering annadhanam: HC

May 05, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to create awareness among the devotees to obtain licence for offering annadhanam in the future Chithirai festivals.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Dhandapani and R. Vijayakumar issued the direction while closing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Kanageswari of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities not to insist on obtaining licence under the Food, Safety and Standards Authority of India Act, 2006 and Regulations, 2011, to offer annadhanam during the Chithirai festival this year.

The authorities informed the court that they would create awareness in an effective manner among the devotees to obtain the licence for offering annadhanam in the future Chithirai festivals.

