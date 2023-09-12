ADVERTISEMENT

Crane operator killed while loading coal in Thoothukudi harbour

September 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A crane operator was killed when the crane broke down suddenly even as he was loading coal in a ship in the VOC Port on Tuesday.

Police said crane operator Bharath, 40, of George Road was loading coal in an Egypt-bound ship from the lorries on Tuesday. As the onboard crane crashed suddenly, Bharath fell down into the ship to sustain serious head injury. Though he was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries midway.

 Thermal Nagar police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US