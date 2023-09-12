Crane operator killed while loading coal in Thoothukudi harbour

September 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A crane operator was killed when the crane broke down suddenly even as he was loading coal in a ship in the VOC Port on Tuesday.

Police said crane operator Bharath, 40, of George Road was loading coal in an Egypt-bound ship from the lorries on Tuesday. As the onboard crane crashed suddenly, Bharath fell down into the ship to sustain serious head injury. Though he was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries midway.

Thermal Nagar police have registered a case.