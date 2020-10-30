Crane hits Pamban rail bridge

Ramanathapuram

30 October 2020 20:29 IST

A crane involved in the construction of a new Pamban rail bridge dashed against one of the pillars of the old railway bridge and this led to suspension of train services on the bridge in the small hours of Friday.

The crane, which was installed on a floating structure drifted away due to strong wind and dashed against one of the pillars, according to a railway source.

Advertising

Advertising

The accident is said to have occurred after 1 a.m. As a precautionary measure, the incoming Sethu Express from Chennai was stopped at Mandapam Railway station.

However, after railway engineers inspected the bridge and certified its physical stability, train services resumed in the afternoon.

In the evening, the train left Rameswaram and was operated over the Pamban bridge as usual.