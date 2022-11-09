Cramped car shed functions as a fire station outside Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple

Around fifteen firemen posted outside Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple have been deprived of a good designated fire station for more than a year. They have been working out of a cramped car shed.

Following a security threat in 2013, an outpost was erected near the temple. Further, in 2018, after a major fire that broke out along the East Tower side of the temple, an exclusive fire station was set up to tend to emergencies on the four Chithirai streets as well as on the temple premises.

On February 25, 2021, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had passed the orders to construct a designated fire station near the temple.

The proposed site for the office building was located on the junction where North Chithirai Street and East Chithirai Street converge.

But even after the lapse of more than a year, the project has not materialised leaving the firemen to undergo hardship on a daily basis.

The current office space is a makeshift car shed that has a battered roof and barely fits more than five personnel along with the furniture.

A fireman noted that the working conditions worsen during summers. While another said that the team, which works in shifts, is forced to use the restroom at least 100 metres away.

Delayed dream

Even before the construction of the office building, the office building of the Village Administrative Office of Mel Madurai had been built on around 4 cents of the land originally sanctioned for the fire and rescue service personnel.

“The total area of the proposed site sanctioned in 2021 is 12 cents,” said Dhanasekaran, Assistant Engineer, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, but sources added that the total area sanctioned by the State is 16.5 cents.

When contacted, District Fire Officer S. Vinod said the total cost of the project is ₹1.17 crore. “We are currently awaiting planning clearance from the local planning authority and work is expected to begin shortly,” he added.