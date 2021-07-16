Nellai Crafts set up

TIRUNELVELI

16 July 2021 19:16 IST

A common platform to market handmade products

An initiative taken by Collector V. Vishnu is all set to revive sagging business fortunes of highly skilled rural artisans of the district who produce a range of exquisite handcrafted products.

The rural artisans are producing excellent handmade products such as Pattamadai mat, sisal fibre ornaments of Kalakkad, banana fibre products of Kalakkad, wooden toys of Ambasamudram, brassware of Ambasamudram, terracotta of Kaarukurichi and Pudukkudi sarees and pure honey of the Western Ghats by Kaani Tribes, crispy Kallidaikurichi appalam and Maanjolai Tea, known for its mesmerizing aroma.

Since these products lack attractive marketing strategies, the artisans are not able to push their products in the highly competitive market.

Advertising

Advertising

Coordinating over 1,850 artisans manufacturing through 107 self-help groups, Mr. Vishnu has brought them on a common platform, Nellai Crafts, to market these products through a shop near Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand in Palayamkottai.

“The shops are spacious and easily accessible commercial complex (opposite Big Bazaar) built by the District Rural Development Agency. This is a great opportunity for them to showcase their products in a big way and make significant income,” he says.

Some of these products like Pattamadai mats, fibre products of Kalakkad and terracottaware of Kaarukurichi are available on leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. Besides setting in motion the efforts to take other products to the e-commerce portals, he has established a place to exclusively sell the products of the SHGs. He has created the web portal https://nellaicrafts.in to showcase the prestigious products of Tirunelveli to the people across the globe.

All the products are eco-friendly, child-friendly and aesthetically appealing. Being exceptional pieces of art, they are wonderful gifts, he said.

When Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan, took a look at these products on Thursday along with Secretary, Rural Development Gopal, Director of Rural Development Praveen Nair, Managing Director of Mahalir Thittam Pallavi Baldev, after inaugurating a fish sale stall by a self-help group from Pettai here, the minister and the bureaucrats were just carried away by the quality and price of the products.

The Kaani Tribes are selling 40 organic certified products including lemon, banana, jack fruit, tapioca, cashew, coconut, green gram, pepper, pineapple, mango, almond and collect minor forest produce like honey, amla, bay leaves, fig, jamun etc. besides a few value-added products, all harvested from the unpolluted and serene Western Ghats.

The customized mats of Pattamadai, the highly intricate brassware of Vaagaikulam, the sisal fibre ornamental products of Kalakkad are some of the pieces that demonstrate the skills of the rural artisans here.

“Our intention is to give the best to the consumers at the best price. With every purchase from Nellaicrafts, we promise authenticity and love,” says Mr. Vishnu.