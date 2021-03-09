09 March 2021 21:52 IST

Madurai

Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO), along with NABARD and Department of Handlooms, is organising 'Madurai Utsav- Craft Exhibition' at Raja Muthiah Mandram on Dr. Ambedkar Salai from March 10 to 14.

According to a release from SIPPO General Manager K. Palanivelmurugan, the Dean of Agricultural College and Research Institute V.K. Paulpandi will inaugurate the exhibition at 4 p.m. P.S. Harikrishnaraj, Deputy General Manager of NABARD, and K. Arivalagan, Lead District Manager, Canara Bank, will participate in the inaugural event.

