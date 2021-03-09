Madurai

Craft exhibition

Madurai

Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO), along with NABARD and Department of Handlooms, is organising 'Madurai Utsav- Craft Exhibition' at Raja Muthiah Mandram on Dr. Ambedkar Salai from March 10 to 14.

According to a release from SIPPO General Manager K. Palanivelmurugan, the Dean of Agricultural College and Research Institute V.K. Paulpandi will inaugurate the exhibition at 4 p.m. P.S. Harikrishnaraj, Deputy General Manager of NABARD, and K. Arivalagan, Lead District Manager, Canara Bank, will participate in the inaugural event.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 9:53:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/craft-exhibition/article34030067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY