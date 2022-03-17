Cracks in Vallanaadu Bridge again threaten motorists

TIRUNELVELI

The huge hole and endangering cracks developed once again in the officious Vallanaadu Bridge of the Tirunelveli - Thoothukudi 4-lane national highway across the Tamirabharani pose serious threat to the motorists even though it was repaired very recently.

When the age-old narrow single-lane Vallanaadu Bridge, which would see traffic jam after the dusk almost everyday, graduated into a four-lane structure when the Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi Highway also became a 4-lane national highway in 2013, thousands of motorists using this busy stretch firmly believed it that their ordeals while crossing the bridge had come to an end. However, the poor construction quality has let down the users as the bridge is full of cracks and holes at a few places to threaten the motorists, especially the trucks transporting 40-feet-long containers with imported goods and logs to various destinations via this awfully built structure.

Within four years – in November 2017 – a huge hole developed on the Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi stretch. After restraining the vehicles from using this ‘danger stretch’ for six months, repair work was carried out at the cost of Rs. 3.40 crore.

Again on March 14, 2020, two holes appeared on the Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli stretch, which is yet to be set right even after two years, forcing the motorists to use the single lane of the bridge. The problem worsened on November 2, 2020 when another hole developed in the stretch being used by the public. As the repair work was done in hasty manner, a new hole developed again on Thursday at the same spot even as the age-old unused single lane bridge is witnessing this tragedy from a distance!

Since the holes developing in the bridge became a routine affair, a public interest litigation was filed in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking direction to NHAI to reconstruct the bridge considering the safety of the public who pay exorbitant toll for using this road.

Deputy General Manager, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Project Director B. Shankar said the Central Road Research Institute experts, who inspected the bridge after frequent holing, had certified that the bridge was “strong”. At the same time, they had recommended for “complete renovation” of the bridge.

“Based on this recommendation, the NHAI has allowed Rs. 21 crore for the complete renovation of the bridge, which will start in the third week of April. This work will be completed within 60 days. Since these cracks and holes are anticipated and will be repaired immediately, there is no need for panic,” Mr. Shankar said.