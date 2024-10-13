GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crackers godown, polybag unit catch fire as thunderstorms hit Sivakasi

Updated - October 15, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

Two fire accidents were reported in Sivakasi on Saturday night. However, there were no casualties.

The police said that a magazine, where fireworks were stocked, at Palaniappan Nagar, caught fire when lightning struck the place around 7 p.m. Two fire tenders from Sivakasi took two hours to douse the flames amidst rain. A few moments later, fire broke out at a polybag manufacturing unit on Vilampatti Road.

Meanwhile, Sivakasi registered 122.30 mm of rain, the highest in the district in 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, followed by Kovilankulam near Aruppukottai (103.8 mm), Tiruchuli (48.10), Aruppukottai (44), Virudhunagar (39.80), Kariyapatti (36.20), Sattur (32), Vembakottai (9.50), Watrap (7.20), Rajapalayam (7), Srivilliputtur (6.10) and Periyar Pilavakkal dam (4 mm).

Published - October 13, 2024 08:53 pm IST

