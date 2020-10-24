Cracker unit fire accident | Death toll goes up to seven

One person is in critical condition.

Death toll in the Friday’s fire accident at Rajalakshmi Fireworks near T. Kallupatti, rose to seven with two more victims succumbing to burn injuries on Saturday morning.

After five women were killed on the spot, P. Lakshmi, 45, and M. Mahalakshmi, 45, of Kadaneri died without responding to the treatment.

Both of them had suffered more than 80% burns.

The foreman, R. Sundaramoorthy, 39, of Amathur, who was also critically injured in the accident that was reported at around 2 p.m. on Friday, is battling for life at the Government Rajaji hospital.

T. Kallupatti police have booked three persons, including the foreman, the license holder, Shanmugaraja and manager, Vairamuthu. Among them Vairamuthu has been arrested.

They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the provisions of Explosives Act.