Cracker unit accident death toll rises to 22

Virudhunagar

Death toll in the February 12 fireworks accident near Sattur rose to 22 with the death of one more worker in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

The police said that P. Jaya (50), of Nadusoorangudi, who was seriously injured in the accident reported at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Sattur.

She is the fifth deceased from the same village. Elayirampannai police have arrested four persons in this connection.

