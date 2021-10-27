Cracker shops warned

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Crackers shops in Virudhunagar district have been warned of stringent action if they violate the safety rules.

The warning comes in the wake of a fire accident at a cracker shop in Kallakurichi on Tuesday that claimed six lives.

In a statement Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the shops should not stock more quantity of fireworks than the permitted quantity.

Similarly, they should have adequate fire fighting equipment and should not sell banned crackers. The shops should not employ children, he said.

Any violation found during inspection would lead to cancellation of the no-objection certificate and the shop licence. Besides, criminal action would be taken against the licence holder, the Collector said.