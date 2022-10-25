Cracker-related burn injuries down but eye injuries up this Deepavali

Residents lit the Madurai sky up with fireworks during Deepavali on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Enthusiasm over bursting firecrackers turn short-lived for many due to cracker-related injuries and accidents that occur year after year during Deepavali.

Ten burn injury cases — one among them was admitted to the inpatient wing — were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital here on Monday, stated official data. Fourteen persons, including two boys, were treated for burn injuries at the Trauma Care Centre of the GRH, while three persons were admitted with eye injuries. Two major and 12 minor surgeries were performed.

Nine patients, including an eight-year-old boy with second degree burns, were admitted to the Burns Centre of Grace Kennett Foundation. “Patients are being treated for burn injuries in vital areas such as face and neck, while a few are suffering inhalation burns that might have led to lung injury,” said A. Mohammed Imran Khan, plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

N. Venkatesh Prajna, chief, Department of Cornea, Aravind Eye Hospital, noted that the number of patients with serious injuries and required surgeries was lesser when compared to previous years.

“Usually, patients come on the eve of Deepavali and the next day morning. But this year, the rush of patients increased by Monday evening... Around 500 patients, of whom 20% were children and 70% were onlookers, were treated,” he added.

As many as 10 patients required major surgeries. Six among them were aged below 10 while at least three persons have high chances of losing their vision completely and the others might suffer from some form of deformity, said Dr. Prajna.

This festival season recorded a lesser number of burn injuries and a slight upward trend in eye injuries induced by firecrackers than usual.

District Fire Officer S. Vinoth said fire brigade received three minor fire calls on Monday but they did not pertain to fire due to the bursting crackers.