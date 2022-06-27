Cracker blast damages houses, bike

Crackers burst during a wedding procession triggered a blast to damage the roof tiles of a few houses and a bike at Tharuvaikulam near here on Monday.

When the newlywed couple were taken in procession from St. Michael’s Church to the bride’s house in Tharuvaikulam, the friends and the relatives of the groom had hired cracker maker Singaram of Thalamuthu Nagar for bursting crackers.

Even as the procession was moving towards the bride’s house, embers from the bursting crackers fell on the two-wheeler of Mr. Singaram on which he had kept the crackers to trigger the blast, which damaged the roof tiles on a few nearby houses and the bike.

As Mr. Singaram also sustained minor injuries in the blast, he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Tharuvaikulam police are investigating.