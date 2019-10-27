Cracked pillar at school poses risk to students

The pillar which supports the gate of adjoining the compound wall present at the entrance of the Tallakulam Corporation High School, which also holds the name board of the institution, has developed big cracks and pieces of concrete have fallen off it.

The school, situated behind Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple, poses a grave threat to students. Around 50 students from Classes 6 to 10 study at this school which was established in the 1960s.

Six months ago, the roots of tree behind the pillar penetrated it and hence the pillar started developing cracks, said a teacher of the school. “Major cracks have developed and we are under constant fear that the pillar might cave in anytime. We constantly keep vigil and keep instructing the students not to go near the pillar,” said the teacher.

A clinic is present next to the school and the patients who pass this way are also under constant threat.“It is scary to see children playing near the pillar, early in the morning before the teachers arrive,” said N. Packiam who runs a shop nearby.

Even after complaining to the Corporation officials many times, they did not take any action, the teacher said.

The entrance to the low-lying school is also prone to waterlogging, said a conservancy worker at the school. The Corporation recently constructed a rainwater harvesting structure near the school to prevent stagnation. “But it is at a higher level so does not serve the purpose of completely draining the rainwater. I pour out water using a mug,” she said.

The two toilets for boys at the school are full of rats. “We use the toilets only during an emergency,” said a student.

The incinerator for burning sanitary napkins remains dysfunctional for the last six months, the teacher said. The machine is lying untouched under layers of dust, making menstrual hygiene inaccessible to the students.

Adding to these set of problems, the reverse osmosis water treatment plant is also not working for the past three years. So students drink water pumped from corporation borewells.

When contacted, City Engineer S. Arasu said he would inspect the school and take steps immediately to rectify these problems.