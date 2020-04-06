‘Crack down on lockdown violators’

TIRUNELVELI

Even as the numbers of COVID – 19 positive cases and the violators defying the lockdown are increasing steadily every day, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has ordered the police to intensely enforce the prohibitory orders to curb unnecessary movement of vehicles across the district from Monday onwards.

Despite the best efforts being put in by the district administration to check the arrival of new COVID – 19 cases, the total number of SARS – CoV – 2 positive cases undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital has touched 40 and the number is likely to move up further with blood and swab results of the primary contacts of these positive patients are awaited.

Accordingly, the police have decided to come down heavily on cars and the bikes roaming around without any reason. While four-wheelers carrying police and the government officials on duty will be allowed to move around, individuals will have to hereafter furnish acceptable reasons for coming out of their houses in their cars.

Even the reporters going out in their cars or bikes for covering any news have been asked to get the pass with vehicle number issued by the district administration to be produced when police intercept their vehicles.

“If they fail to produce the pass issued by the district administration, the vehicles will be seized and case registered against the violator (the reporter),” said sources in the Collectorate.

The Collector’s order was translated into action instantly as the police intercepted every four-wheeler and grilled the occupants of these vehicles for moving around. “Those who furnish valid reasons like medical emergency for coming out of the house, they are advised to return home at the earliest. Others are booked,” said the police officials intercepting the vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan, said violators would face registration of cases against them besides their vehicles getting confiscated.

“The violators will have to appear in court for trial later,” said Mr. Saravanan.