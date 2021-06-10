CPWD Executive Engineer and two others remanded in bribery case

Madurai

10 June 2021 21:37 IST

An Executive Engineer and two private persons have been remanded in judicial custody by the CBI Court, here on Thursday. The CBI sleuths had arrested them in connection with an alleged bribery case and produced them before the CBI Court for remand.

The accused in the case Executive Engineer, CPWD, Madurai Zonal Office V.L. Bhaskar, proprietor of Brahma Developers P.N. Sivasankar Raja and proprietor of S. K. Electricals P. Narayanan have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The allegations against the accused was that the CPWD Executive Engineer received illegal gratification from the private persons to the tune of ₹50,000 for clearing bills and another ₹One lakh for refunding the Goods and Services Tax.

During the trap proceedings, ₹70,000 was recovered from the Executive Engineer, which he had demanded and accepted from the two private persons. The CBI sleuths recovered ₹1.85 lakh in the premises of the Executive Engineer in Madurai. The cash was kept in different covers. He had allegedly received them from various other persons.