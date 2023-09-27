CPR awareness camp held

September 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

A mini cardiac medical camp and CPR awareness camp was conducted at the Walkers Club by Dr Madhavan’s Heart Centre and Active Heart Foundation to commemorate World Heart Day.

The objective was to provide essential medical services and education to the public while raising awareness of the importance of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in saving lives during emergency. Students and skaters participated in a rally taken out from Gandhi Museum to Sundaram Park on Sunday.

Public interacted with healthcare experts fostering a sense of community well-being. Certified instructors conducted CPR demonstrations and provided hands-on training that can be used in critical situations.

Over the past five years, we have offered COLS (Compression Only Life Support) training to diverse segments of the public, including autorickshaw drivers, police personnel, railway staff, college and school students, among others. To date, we have conducted approximately 75 COLS programmes, Dr. Madhavan said.

COLS is a simplified variant of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) that concentrates solely on chest compressions. CPR is a life-saving method employed in emergencies when an individual’s heartbeat or breathing ceases. It sustains blood circulation and oxygen delivery to critical organs until professional medical assistance arrives, and it can be performed by anyone, even without medical training.

Our objective is to train around one lakh people by 2030, each of whom can potentially train 10 individually. ultimately realising the “one house, one resuscitator” goal. In addition to providing COLS training, we have also donated two AED machines installed at Mattuthavani bus stand and at Madurai railway junction, he added.

The World Heart day programme was presided over by A. Rathinavel, Dean, Madurai Medical College. Senior cardiologists S. S. Annamalaisamy and V.V. Muthuswamy addressed.

