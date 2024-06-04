CPI(M)‘s Su. Venkatesan wins from Madurai; BJP comes second, AIADMK pushed to third place

Su. Venkatesan of CPI(M) (DMK Alliance) has won the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency by securing a total of 4,30,323 votes by defeating BJP’s Raama Sreenivasan.

Mr. Venkatesan won by a margin of 2,09,409 votes this time and bettered the winning margin he had achieved in 2019 which was 1,39,395 votes.

In the 2019 general elections, Mr. Venkatesan defeated AIADMK’s V. V. R. Raj Satyen. In the 2024 elections, he defeated BJP’s Raama Sreenivasan who finished second ahead of AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan. He also received the highest number of postal votes.

With this strong win, Mr. Venkatesan has now emulated senior CPI(M) leader P. Mohan who had won the Lok Sabha election as an incumbent. He won from Madurai constituency in 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

CPI(M) maintained a clear lead right from round one of counting of votes which was held at Madurai Medical College, the counting centre for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. The lead only kept increasing with each passing round.

At the end of round 25 (final round) CPI(M)‘s lead was over 2,00,000 votes. AIADMK, which started on a decent note, was at the second position till round 9. However, from round 10, the vote share of BJP increased and AIADMK was pushed to the third position. While BJP secured a total of 2,20,914 votes, AIADMK secured 2,04,804 votes. NTK secured a total of 92,879 votes.

Addressing media persons following the victory, Mr. Venkatesan thanked the people, the party and alliance party functionaries. He said that he would be focusing on improving the overall infrastructure and industrial development of Madurai. He said that there will also be focus on other sectors such as education.

Following the win, he received the ‘Certificate of Election’ from Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha in the presence of DMK Minister P. Moorthy and other party functionaries. DMK Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan met Mr. Venkatesan at the CPI(M) office and congratulated him.

The supporters of Mr. Venkatesan burst crackers near the counting centre after they learnt about the victory and garlanded him. Later, Mr. Venkatesan paid his respects to the Thiruvalluvar statue near the premises. A large number of police personnel were deployed on the counting centre premises.